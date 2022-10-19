Maharashtra records 418 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 2,688

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records 418 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 2.27%
Sensex surges 418 pts, ends above 60K; Bajaj twins, RIL top contributors
Amid famine threats, WFP seeks $418 mn to ramp up aid in Horn of Africa
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
Delhi sees over two-fold rise in Covid deaths in August as against July
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 418 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, which raised the overall infection tally to 81,28,676 and toll to 1,48,377, a health department said.
The state saw 60 more cases as compared to Tuesday, when there were 358 cases and two fatalities.
Mumbai recorded 141 new cases. Pune city, Pune district and Sindhudurg district recorded one death each. The state's fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
There are now 2,688 active cases in Maharashtra, it said, adding that 515 patients have recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 79,77,611. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.14 per cent.
As 17,623 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative test count rose to 8,51,11,673.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 81,28,676; new cases: 418; death toll: 1,48,377; active cases: 2,688; recoveries: 79,77,611; tests so far: 8,51,11,673.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 20:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU