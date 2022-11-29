Maharashtra records 50 new coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
President Murmu pays homage to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
CIDCO launches 7,849 flats in Navi Mumbai under mass housing scheme
Maharashtra: MMRDA allowed to take loans up to Rs 60k cr for infra projects
Mumbai records 763 Covid cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally at 3,735
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 50 new coronavirus cases, 58 recoveries and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.
The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,35,757, and death toll reached 1,48, 407. The state had recorded 23 cases and zero fatality on Monday.
Mumbai recorded six cases and one fatality on Tuesday.
Pune city recorded eight cases. The case fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent. There are 431 active cases in the state now. As many as 58 patients recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 79,86,919. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 50; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 431; New Tests: 8,075.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 23:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU