Maharashtra records 50 new coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 50 new coronavirus cases, 58 recoveries and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 50 new coronavirus cases, 58 recoveries and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,35,757, and death toll reached 1,48, 407. The state had recorded 23 cases and zero fatality on Monday.

Mumbai recorded six cases and one fatality on Tuesday.

Pune city recorded eight cases. The case fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent. There are 431 active cases in the state now. As many as 58 patients recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 79,86,919. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 50; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 431; New Tests: 8,075.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 23:00 IST

