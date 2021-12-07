Maharashtra records 669 Covid cases, 19 deaths; no new Omicron infection

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Uddhav Thackeray urges opposition parties to win people's trust
Covid-19: Delhi reports first Omicron case as India vaccinates 50% adults
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
-
Maharashtra recorded 669 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours but no new infection of the Omicron variant came to light, the state health department said on Tuesday.
The state also reported 19 deaths related to COVID-19 and the case fatality rate stood at 2.12 per cent. The tally of infections rose to 66,39,995 and death toll reached 1,41,194. On Monday, Maharashtra had reported five COVID-19 fatalities, lowest in a single day after May last year, and 517 new cases. There are no new cases of Omicron variant today in the state. The state has a total of 10 cases of this variant, the official release said. Active coronavirus cases stood at 6,445. As many as 6,62,55,554 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Maharashtra, including 99,010 since Monday evening. There are 77,642 people in home quarantine and 896 in institutional quarantine. Mumbai reported 189 new cases and one death.
Ten districts and seven civic bodies did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and satellite townships, reported 323 cases and four deaths. Pune division reported 187 new cases, Nashik division 85 cases, Kolhapur 27, Akola 23, Nagpur 22, Latur 17, Aurangabad 15 and Latur division 17 new cases. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 669, positive cases 66,39,995, fatalities 19, death toll 1,41,194, recoveries 64,88,680, active cases 6,445, total tests 6,62,55,554.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU