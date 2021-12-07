Karnataka coronavirus update: 299 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths reported

-
Karnataka logged 299 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,98,699 and the toll to 38,243.
The day also saw 260 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,53,327, a health department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban continued to head the list of cases (215), as the city saw 97 discharges and three deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,100.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.00 per cent.
Out of six deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad and Mysuru.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 215, Dakshina Kannada 14, Kodagu 12, Mysuru 11, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,57,875, followed by Mysuru 1,79,948 and Tumakuru 1,21,165.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,36,229, followed by Mysuru 1,77,277 and Tumakuru 1,19,877.
Cumulatively a total of 5,39,96,839 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 81,194 were done on Tuesday alone.
