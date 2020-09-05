The business of on-demand, quick, and affordable Covid testing gets going

The government may still be contemplating allowing on-demand Covid tests, but private sector companies from hospitality to aviation, which are desperate to get back on their feet, have worked out arrangements with accredited laboratories to enable testing for anyone who requires it, at a small price. “Hotels, airlines and embassies are in talks with us for tying up for testing.

Since they bring us so much business in terms of guests and travellers, we give them some margin for testing their own employees,” says the manager of a Delhi-based Covid testing laboratory who does ...