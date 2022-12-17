JUST IN
Maharashtra's Kavalapur cultivates carrots on 450 acres every year
ISKCON training centre gutted in Bengal's Birbhum; arson suspected
Private schools in Delhi won't deny admission to children under EWS section
J&K agrees on increasing privileges of representatives of local bodies
One killed, 12 injured in a fire incident at a pizza outlet in Mumbai
India proud of its athletes: PM as the country wins T20 World Cup for Blind
Delhi HC to pass order on PIL against affixation of images of gods on walls
PM Modi thinks of innovative ways to help people: Tripura CM Manik Saha
Healthcare should transform to patient-centric: Karnataka Health Minister
Governor's rule imposed in Mizoram tribal autonomous body
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ISKCON training centre gutted in Bengal's Birbhum; arson suspected
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maharashtra's Kavalapur cultivates carrots on 450 acres every year

Kavalapur village in Miraj taluka of Sangli district is known as "Carrot village" because the villagers cultivate carrots on hundreds of acres here

Topics
Maharashtra | Vegetables | Food production

ANI  General News 

A worker washes carrots in a plastic drum at a wholesale vegetable market in Mumbai, India, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Reuters/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Kavalapur village in Miraj taluka of Sangli district is known as "Carrot village" because the villagers cultivate carrots on hundreds of acres here.

Due to the abundance of water, sugarcane, grapes and carrots are grown in the Kavalapur region along with vegetable cultivation. Mainly sugarcane cultivation, as well as "carrot" cultivation, is done on a large scale.

Kavalpur carrots are in huge demand not only in Maharashtra but in other states also because of their sweet taste.

The village annually produces about 450 acres of carrots. That's why the farmers of this village give priority to carrot farming. The price of these carrots is 20 to 22 rupees in the market. The farmer has to spend 30 to 40 thousand rupees per acre to produce this carrot and gets a profit of 80 to 90 thousand rupees per acre. The shelf life of these carrots is three months. Farmers get maximum profit from it in less time. That's why this village is also called the village of carrots.

The speciality of this carrot is that it is sweet in taste and nutritious for the body and chosen as indigenous.

These carrots are in great demand in Sangli markets, Kolhapur, Karad, Satara and Karnataka. But due to low demand in the Pune market, the farmers of these carrots have expressed regret that the time has come for them to sell abroad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 23:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU