North Korea's Lazarus hackers targeting Apple Mac users with fake job post
Maharashtra's Thane records 324 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,904

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,38,777, a health official said today

Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
Representative Image

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,38,777, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,904 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,938.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,25,364, he added.

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 11:45 IST

