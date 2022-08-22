Maharashtra's Thane records 324 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,904

-
ALSO READ
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Maharashtra: 169 new Covid-19 cases in Thane; active tally rises to 1,009
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
Maharashtra's Thane reports 151 fresh Covid-19 infections, 1 death
Thane records 122 fresh Covid-19 infections, one death in 24 hours
-
Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,38,777, a health official said on Monday.
With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,904 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in the district stood at 11,938.
The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,25,364, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 11:45 IST