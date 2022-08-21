JUST IN
China-backed hackers spying on govts, India's NIC among victims: Report
Delhi reports 942 new Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 7.25%
Nude pics case: Actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe
RSS is working to make India 'model society' for entire world, says Bhagwat
Normalcy is returning in J&K...and many don't like it: LG Manoj Sinha
All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes, monuments: Report
IndiGo flight suffers 'false cargo smoke warning'; DGCA to probe incident
Dolo 650 maker rejects allegations of Rs 1,000 cr worth freebies to doctors
China ignored border pact, Galwan valley clash cast a shadow on ties: EAM
Ahead of MSP panel meet, farmers seek representation in policy making
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Nude pics case: Actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe
Business Standard

Delhi reports 942 new Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 7.25%

On Saturday, Delhi saw 1,109 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.23%, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medical workers wearing PPE check temperature of an infant, whose mother is suffering from coronavirus disease, inside a care centre at an indoor sports complex, amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)
Medical workers wearing PPE check temperature of an infant, whose mother is suffering from coronavirus disease, inside a care centre at an indoor sports complex, amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi on Sunday reported 942 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

No new death has been reported due to the disease.

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 13,001 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,93,823 and the death toll to 26,420.

On Saturday, Delhi saw 1,109 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease.

The city on Friday had logged 1,417 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities.

On Thursday, it recorded 1,964 COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 21:01 IST

`