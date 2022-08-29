Maharashtra's Thane records 326 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 2,447

As many as 326 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking its infection tally to 7,41,175, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 2,447 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in remained unchanged at 11,939. The recovery count has reached 7,27,042, he added.

