Maharashtra's Thane records 326 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 2,447

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

As many as 326 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,41,175, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 2,447 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939. The recovery count has reached 7,27,042, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 11:35 IST

