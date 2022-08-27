Maharashtra sees 1,723 Covid-19 cases, six deaths, active tally at 5,177

-
-
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,723 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, which took the tally to 80,94,845 and the toll to 1,48,224, a health official said.
This was a drop from the 1,846 cases recorded a day earlier, though the fatalities were higher, he pointed out.
Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle accounted for 1,144 cases, followed by 264 in Pune Circle, 154 in Nashik Circle, 58 in Kolhapur Circle, 43 in Nagpur Circle, 39 in Latur Circle, 12 in Aurangabad Circle and nine in Akola Circle.
Five deaths took place in Mumbai Circle and one in Nagpur, he added.
The recovery count increased by 1,845 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,34,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,743, he said.
Mumbai accounted for 5,177 of the active cases, followed by 2,449 in Thane and 1,803 in Pune districts, the official added.
State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.
The positivity rate was 4.48 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 8,40,21,397, including 38,421 in the last 24 hours.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8094845; fresh cases 1723; death toll 148224; recoveries 79,34,878; active cases 11743; total tests 8,40,21,397.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 22:44 IST