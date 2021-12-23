Mumbai reports 602 new Covid cases in a day, highest since Oct 6

-
Mumbai on Thursday reported 602 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, which raised its overall tally to 7,68,750 and fatality count to 16,367, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
A total of 207 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 7,46,991.
There are 2,813 active cases in the country's financial capital at present, the civic body said in its report.
As 39,423 tests were conducted on Thursday, the overall test count increased to 1,33,31,140, it said.
Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has come down by 200 days to 1,747 days in the past 24 hours, the report said.
There are no active containment zones in the city and the number of sealed buildings is now 13, it said.
