Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 440 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 2,820

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 440 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,27,699 and and toll to 1,48,372, a health department official said

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 440 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,27,699 and and toll to 1,48,372, a health department official said.

The lone death was in Akola, while Mumbai circle accounted for 275 of the new cases, followed by Pune 64, Nagpur 34, Nashik 31, Aurangabad 18, Kolhapur nine, Latur five and Akola four, he said.

The recovery count increased by 437 to reach 79,76,507, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,820, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.14 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,50,71,981, including 15,835 in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases 81,27,699, Fatality 1,48,372, Recovered 79,76,507, Tests: 8,50,71,981.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 21:55 IST

