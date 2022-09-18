Maharashtra sees 602 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active count 4,540

-
-
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 602 new coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, which raised its caseload to 81,15,542 and toll to 1,48,310, the state health department said.
There was a slight drop in the number of cases on Sunday as compared the previous day, when the state had recorded 631 cases along with three fatalities.
The highest number of 239 cases were detected in the Mumbai circle, followed by 191 in Pune circle, 51 in Nagpur, Nashik 38, Kolhapur 29, Aurangabad eight, Latur and Amrawati circles 23 each, the department said.
Two deaths were reported in Mumbai city, while another one was recorded in Ratnagiri district under Kolhapur circle, it said.
At least 621 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 79,62,692.
The state currently has 4,540 active cases, of which Pune accounts for 1,222, followed by 1,071 in Mumbai district and 744 in Thane district.
Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the department said.
As 22,212 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the overall test count went up to 8,45,38,001 in the state, it added.
The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,15,542; new cases 602; death toll 1,48,310; recoveries 79,62,692; active cases 4,540; total tests 8,45,38,001.
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 18:42 IST