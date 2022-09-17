Thane records 88 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 885

-
ALSO READ
Bats host most virulent, but not most dangerous zoonotic viruses: Study
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
126 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane, no death; tally at 744,127
Maharashtra: Thane records 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,606
Maharashtra: 278 new Covid-19 infections in Thane; active cases cross 1,900
-
Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 88 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 7,44,323, a health official said on Saturday.
With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 885 active cases in the district, he said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 11,958 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,32,145, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 14:29 IST