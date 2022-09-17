JUST IN
Despite technological advancements, no alternative to blood: Mandaviya
Thane records 88 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 885

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 885 active cases in the district, an official said

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 88 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 7,44,323, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 885 active cases in the district, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,958 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,32,145, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 14:29 IST

