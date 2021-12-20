Maharashtra: Thane reports 105 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 more death

With the addition of 105 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's district has gone up to 5,71,227, while one more death raised the toll to 11,601, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and death were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,997, while the death toll stands at 3,307, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)