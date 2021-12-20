Omicron: Germany tightens travel restrictions on visitors from UK

-
ALSO READ
Lopsided rivalry: Anguished England takes on Germany at Euro 2020
Different rules across nations hurting business travel - Today's Special
GOQii eyes entry into UK, S-E Asian markets as travel restrictions ease
Pakistan lifts travel restrictions from 11 countries, including India
US to lift travel restrictions for incoming foreign nationals from Nov 8
-
Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there.
The country's national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of virus variant areas late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the UK to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status.
The new restrictions, which take effect at midnight Sunday, come as the UK is reporting record-high numbers of new coronavirus infections.
On Saturday, Britain saw 90,418 new COVID-19 cases, on Sunday it reported 82,886 more cases.
The UK joins eight African countries, including South Africa, on Germany's list of virus variant areas.
The Robert Koch Institute's announcement comes in the wake of tightened restrictions for other countries across Europe as the continent faces a fourth wave of infections.
Starting Sunday, Germany considers France and Denmark high risk areas, meaning those who are not vaccinated or recovered from the virus must quarantine for 10 days after entering the country. Dozens of countries, including nearly all of Germany's direct neighbours, have now been added to this category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU