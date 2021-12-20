Ladakh reports 28 new coronavirus cases and 21 recoveries in last 24 hours

-
-
Ladakh reported 28 new COVID cases and 21 recoveries in the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory Administration on Sunday.
According to the Union Territory Administration, the new infections pushed the active number of cases to 188. Out of the total active cases, 158 cases are there in Leh while 30 cases are in Kargil.
Meanwhile, India logged 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 83,913, the lowest in nearly 1.5 years, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
As per the Ministry, India's active caseload is the lowest in 570 days.
"Active cases constitute 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," stated the Ministry.
With the recovery of 7,469 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 3,41,78,940. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.
As many as 264 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the cumulative death tally due to COVID-19 is 4,77,422.
