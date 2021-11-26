Maharashtra: Thane reports 108 new coronavirus cases, death toll up by one

The infection tally in district of rose by 108 to reach 5,68,724 and the death of one patient took the toll to 11,579, an official said on Friday.

These cases and fatality were reported on Thursday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,38,532 and the death toll is 3,296, another official said.

