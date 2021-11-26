S Korea critical Covid cases hit record high but new infections below 4,000

-
ALSO READ
South Korea sets pandemic high with 4,000 new coronavirus cases
Covid vax may not be enough, masks, distancing must continue: WHO
Covid-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
Show cause notice to liquor store in Delhi for flouting Covid-19 guidelines
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
-
South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the second straight day Friday, but critical cases rose to a record high amid worries the virus could quickly spread under eased social distancing rules.
The country reported 3,901 new Covid-19 cases, including 3,882 local infections, raising the total caseload to 432,901, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The number was down from 3,938 on Thursday. It was also down from 4,115 reported Wednesday, which was the highest since the first case was reported in South Korea in January 2020.
Critically ill patients hit an all-time high of 617, up five from the previous high on Thursday. The country added 39 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 3,440.
Concerns have been growing of an upsurge in infections since the government began easing virus restrictions early this month for a gradual return to pre-pandemic life under the three-phase "living with Covid-19" scheme.
South Korea planned to move to the second stage in mid-December, but health authorities have warned the country may not be able to do so if the current trend continues.
Surging infections and critical cases are spawning worries about a shortage of hospital beds for treatment, especially in the greater Seoul area, home to about half of the country's 52 million population.
"Just four weeks after we started the move toward normalcy in phases, we are facing the biggest challenge in our fight against Covid-19," Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said.
"With the virus spreading fast among senior citizens and sharp increases in critical cases and deaths, the capacity of hospital beds in intensive care units are being pushed to the limit," he said.
The government will announce toughened antivirus measures to contain the spread of the virus Monday, the minister said.
Health authorities said 1,310 patients are waiting for one or more days before hospital beds become available for them in the greater Seoul area. The number marked the largest ever since the pandemic began.
Of the locally transmitted cases, Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and the western port city of Incheon reported 1,739, 1,115 and 245 infections, respectively. Their combined number accounted for about 80 per cent of local infections.
A total of 42.42 million people, or 82.6 per cent of the country's population, have received their first shots of Covid-19 vaccines, and 40.76 million people, or 79.4 per cent, have been fully vaccinated.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU