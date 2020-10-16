Maharashtra to seek central govt aid for rain-hit farmers: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Floods damage homes and crops in western Maharashtra; 28 dead so far
Maharashtra: Serving, former soldiers exempted from panchayat property tax
Heavy rains: Over 8,000 evacuated in Maharashtra's Solapur district
Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maharashtra BJP MP
Maharashtra: Policy on govt jobs for sportspersons to be revised
-
The Maharashtra government will
ask the Centre to provide compensation to farmers who have suffered crop damage and lost their source of livelihood due to heavy rains and subsequent floods in parts of the state, a minister said on Friday.
Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said farmers, mostly in districts coming under the Pune division, have suffered huge crop damage in heavy rains on October 14 and 15 caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal.
"I am going to ask the Union government to provide some compensation to farmers who have lost their livelihood.
"An assessment of damaged crop is going on. I have asked officials to speed up the damage assessment exercise," he said.
So far, 28 people have died in rain-related incidents in the Pune division, half of them in the worst-hit Solapur district, said an official.
Besides Solapur, the other flood-affected districts in western Maharashtra are Pune, Sangli and Satara.
"The heavy showers also took a toll on domestic animals. As many as 379 fully grown cattle and 134 smaller ones have died," he said.
The downpour has forced 21,292 people to move out of their homes. They can not return to their homes immediately because roads and houses are filled with mud and items carried by floodwaters, the official said.
The rains have also damaged 2,319 homes so far, he said.
"Primary reports suggest crops spread over 57,354 hectares have been damaged. These include sugarcane, soyabean, rice, lentils, pomegranate and cotton, among others, the official said.
Damage to crops in Konkan and Aurangabad divisions is still being assessed, he said, adding a comprehensive report will soon be submitted to the state government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU