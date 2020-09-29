Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maharashtra BJP MP

Rajya Sabha MP from



Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among

A slew of measures to increase the prosperity in the agriculture sector would, however, ensure that will back these legislations, he claimed.

He lashed out at the NCP and Shiv Sena, constituents in the government, for talking in different voices on the issue.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent on Sunday to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)