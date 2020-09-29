Farmers supportive of Centre's new agri laws, says Maharashtra BJP MP

-
BJP Rajya Sabha MP from
Maharashtra Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said agitations against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre were political in nature with the aim of creating confusion among farmers.
A slew of measures to increase the prosperity in the agriculture sector would, however, ensure that farmers will back these legislations, he claimed.
He lashed out at the NCP and Shiv Sena, constituents in the Maharashtra government, for talking in different voices on the issue.
President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent on Sunday to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.
