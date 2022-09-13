Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather in during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, the UT experienced a generally cloudy sky.

"Weather is likely to remain mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 14 degrees, Pahalgam 7.4 and Gulmarg 8.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh had 3.5, Leh 6.1 and Kargil 14.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.1, Katra 21.2, Batote 15.3, Banihal 11.8 and 14.6 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

