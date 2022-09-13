Police recover IED weighing 1.16 kg from village in Haryana's Kaithal

-
-
Police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 1.16 kg from Haryana's Kaithal district on Monday.
The IED was packed with RDX and the recovery was made from the roadside in a village at Kainchi Chowk on the Jind road, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police recovered the IED in the evening hours.
"The IED weighs 1.16 kg," Station House Officer (SHO) of the Titram police station Inspector Ramlal said over the phone.
It was kept in an iron box, he added.
The area was sealed and the bomb disposal squad summoned, which defused the explosive, police said.
A case has been registered under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the SHO said.
The STF had recovered an IED packed with around 1.3 kg of RDX from a place near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district last month.
In May, the Haryana Police had arrested four people from Karnal and three IEDs packed in a metallic case, weighing 2.5 kg each, and a pistol were seized from their possession.
In March, three live hand grenades were recovered from a deserted ground near a public school in Sadopur village, close to the Ambala-Chandigarh highway.
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 07:54 IST