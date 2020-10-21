Maintain economic momentum during pandemic: Naveen Patnaik to officials

-
ALSO READ
Create livelihood opportunities amidst pandemic: CM Patnaik to departments
Odisha CM Patnaik discusses strategy to be implemented in July for COVID-19
Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate birthday due to Covid-19 situation
Covid-19: Odisha CM urges Centre to take steps to postpone JEE, NEET exams
Naveen Patnaik inaugurates two coronaviurs hospitals in Ganjam district
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen
Patnaik on Wednesday asked officials to maintain the momentum of the economic activities in the state while ensuring adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.
Patnaik issued this direction to the officials while reviewing the corona situation in the state. He said that livelihood activities and economic progress should not be compromised in the name of the pandemic.
The chief minister said industries should be allowed to undertake their activities smoothly and there should be no hurdles before them. "The governments efforts should be to ensure that the investment proposals those that have come to the state during the pandemic period should be grounded," he said.
Keeping in view the possibility of spread of infection during the Durga Puja festival and ensuing winter, Patnaik said there should be no complacency about Covid pandemic even though the state's recovery count crossed 2.5 lakh mark.
He lauded the efforts of COVID Warriors for whose sacrifice, the state could achieve high recoveries and low fatality. "There has been a significant decline in new cases due to hard work and joint efforts of doctors, health workers, police, administration and COVID warriors," he said.
He also thanked the technicians for the state conducting over 41 lakh COVID tests. The chief minister said the public awareness about the pandemic must be accelerated without any lackadaisical attitude.
Patnaik also emphasised on the need to take special care of COVID-19 patients with co-morbid conditions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU