Malik exposed farce behind drugs-on-cruise case, but paying price: Raut

-
ALSO READ
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik's ED custody extended till Mar 7
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai
-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday congratulated NCP leader Nawab Malik for "exposing" the farce behind the 'drugs on cruise' case involving Aryan Khan, son Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Raut said Malik is paying the price for exposing the farce behind the case and the real face of the BJP.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the 'drugs on cruise' case, in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail. NCB officials said Aryan and five others were not named in the agency's chargesheet due to "lack of sufficient evidence". Following this, the government has ordered action against Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy" work while probing the case.
Malik, a Maharashtra minister, had launched a veritable campaign against the then NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of implicating Aryan Khan in a false case to extort money from his father Shah Rukh Khan.
Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
"I congratulate Nawab Malik for exposing the farce behind the case and taking it to its logical end. He unmasked the BJP, for which he is paying a price," Raut said.
Asked whether the Sena would demand action against Wankhede, Raut said, "Why should we demand? Can't the government see how he implicated a young boy in a false drug case and destroyed his life. The boy was jailed for a month. Is this justice?"
Reiterating the charge of "political vendetta" against the BJP-led central government, the Sena leader said, "Due to political pressure on the Central probe agencies, two ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government are lodged in jail. Yesterday, the ED raided premises of Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab. This is out of political vendetta."
The ED raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of a money laundering probe against Parab and others linked to the alleged irregularities in a land deal in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges.
Parab is the third minister of the MVA government, who has come under the ED's radar after Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, who have been arrested by the probe agency in different cases.
Responding to a question on the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Raut said the Sena has the numbers to get both its candidates elected to the Upper House of Parliament.
He further said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had told Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje that he will have to consult his party leaders over supporting an independent candidate for Rajya Sabha.
"It was the party's decision to have a Shiv Sainik as the second candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls," Raut said.
On Friday, Sambhajiraje pulled out of the Rajya Sabha election race. His announcement came in the wake of the Shiv Sena's refusal to support his candidature as an independent candidate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU