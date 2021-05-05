Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for third time, takes oath in Bengali

-
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was
Wednesday sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after a massive win in the state assembly elections.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.
Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.
Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC's victory, and Banerjee MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee were present.
Banerjee has said her first priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.
