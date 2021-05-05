NHRC takes cognizance post-poll violence in Bengal, orders spot inquiry

-
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took cognisance of the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and ordered an investigation fact-finding team to conduct a spot inquiry and submit a report at the earliest, preferably within two weeks.
In a statement, the NHRC pointed out allegations of deaths of a few people in the violent incidents.
"The political workers allegedly clashed with each other, party offices were torched down and some homes were ransacked & valuables also looted. District Administration & local Law & order enforcement agencies appear not to have acted to stop such violation of human rights of the affected persons," the commission said.
It further said, "Considering as a fit case of alleged violation of Right to Life of the innocent citizens, the Commission has today taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter and has requested its DIG (Investigation) to constitute a team of the officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on the spot fact finding investigation and to submit a report at the earliest, preferably within two weeks."
A day after the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Asansol was allegedly vandalised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that 15-20 party goons of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked ABVP West Bengal's Kolkata office and engaged in an altercation with the activists, assaulted them and vandalised the organization's state office.
They further alleged that TMC party goons deliberately vandalised the idols of Hindu deities and freedom fighters.
