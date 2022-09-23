Mandaviya to inaugurate Arogya Manthan to mark Ayushman Bharat anniversary

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will inaugurate 'Arogya Manthan' -- a two-day event to celebrate four years of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and one year of the Digital Mission -- on September 25.

The event will see active participation of global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with representatives from the academia, think-tanks, industry and the media, according to a health ministry statement.

The health minister will interact with beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY from across the country on September 23.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog will grace the event, the statement stated.

Senior Government officials from states and Union territories will also be present.

The AB-PMJAY will complete four years of its implementation on September 23 and Digital Mission (ABDM) will be marking its first anniversary on September 27.

Fortnight-long celebrations in the form of 'Ayushman Pakhwara' to mark the anniversary of AB-PMJAY is already underway in all states implementing the scheme, from September 15-30, the statement stated.

Under the 'Ayushman Pakhwara', 33 states and UTs participating in AB-PMJAY are organising awareness programmes, health check-up camps and mass drives for Ayushman Card generation for beneficiaries of the scheme, the statement said.

A Digi Health Expo will bring innovators from the public and private sector exhibiting innovative digital health solutions.

The two-day event will have a total of 12 sessions covering a comprehensive list of agenda.

On the first day, it will have sessions on Universal Health Coverage in India, Promoting Interoperability in Digital Health, Enhancing the Efficiency of PM-JAY, Adoption of Digital Health, Health Technology Assessment for Evidence Informed PM-JAY Decisions, and Privacy and Security Issues related to Digital Health, the statement said.

Sessions lined up for day two include Best Practices by States Implementing ABDM, Digital Health Insurance in India, PM-JAY Best Practices by States, International Best Practices in Digital Health, Ensuring Access, Affordability and Quality in Healthcare through PM-JAY and Way Forwards for Digital Health in India.

The National Health Authority (NHA) will also present the Ayushman Excellence Awards 2022 to felicitate the top performing states, Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras and public hospitals under the PMJAY and best performing states and UTs, districts, private and government health facilities and digital health solutions under ABDM, the statement said.

The winners of ABDM Hackathon series round 1 will also be awarded at the ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)