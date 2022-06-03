eSanjeevani integrated with NHA's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The Health Authority (NHA) on Friday said the government's 'eSanjeevani' telemedicine service has been integrated with the Digital Mission (ABDM).

This integration allows the existing eSanjeevani users to easily create their Health Account (ABHA) and use it to link and manage their existing health records, the NHA said.

The users would also be able to share their health records with doctors on eSanjeevani leading to better clinical decision making and ensuring the continuum of care.

About the significance of this integration, Dr R S Sharma, the CEO of NHA, said, "ABDM aims to build digital highways to bridge the gaps in existing digital health solutions and stakeholders in India."



"The integration of eSanjeevani with ABDM is one such example where the 22 crore ABHA holders can link and store their health records created via eSanjeevani in the health lockers of their choice. They can also share their previously linked health records with doctors on eSanjeevani making the entire consultation process paperless."



The eSanjeevani service is available in two variants.

The first one is eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC), a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service through which the beneficiaries visiting a health and wellness centre can virtually connect to doctors in the hub that could be at a tertiary healthcare facility, a hospital or a medical college.

This enables the government to provide general and specialised health services in rural areas and to isolated communities.

The second variant, eSanjeevani OPD is serving patients across the country by connecting them directly to doctors from the comforts of their homes.

Both eSanjeevani AB-HWC and eSanjeevani OPD have been integrated with the ABDM platform, an NHA statement said.

The eSanjeevani telemedicine platform now joins other 40 digital health applications that have completed their ABDM integration, it said.

Together, these health tech services are building a robust, interoperable and inclusive digital health ecosystem for the country, the statement added.

