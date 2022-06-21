Govt to work holistically in health sector, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the goal of the Central Government is to work holistically in the with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while delivering the presidential address at the 21st convocation of the Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) held today at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, the Union Health Minister said that the doctors of today have a very significant role in the making of New India and their true Commitment and dedication can make this possible.

Mandaviya further said that the country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system.

"Today, under the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, the goal of the Central Government is to work holistically in the with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Our Government is making relentless efforts to achieve its motto of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' which envisages the welfare of 'Antyodaya'," he said.

Mandaviya said health and development are intertwined and the government realises the value of healthy citizens and working towards the same vision, the Centre has also increased the number of AIIMS and are planning to build a medical college in each district.

"Health and development are intertwined and Our Government realises the value of healthy citizens and has thereby launched various initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), PM-Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), LaQshya' programme, and PM Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ADHM). All these have proven to be milestones in fulfilling the vision of an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. Working towards the same vision, we have also increased the number of AIIMS and are planning to build a medical college in each district," he said

He further said that India has made noteworthy progress across several dimensions, and the country is healthier today than ever.

"We at our end are infused with renewed and enthusiastic vigour towards addressing inequities, through a special focus on inaccessible and difficult areas and poor performing districts. We are trying to serve everyone to achieve our goal of a healthier, more prosperous India. Today, though we have made noteworthy progress across several dimensions, and India is healthier today than ever, we need to walk a long path to realise the vision of our Prime Minister of "Health for All"," he said.

Mandaviya further said that the focus must be on enhancing access to affordable quality healthcare for our citizens from the remotest corner of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems.

"For a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik"," he added.

Highlighting the emergence of disruptive technologies in the health care sector, the Union Health Minister said that COVID 19 pandemic has shown us that we need to improve and adapt the best technology in the to face the stiff challenges faced due to the rise in such global pandemics.

"Hence, Clinical research which allows doctors to decide how to best treat patients assumes key importance. It is what makes the development of new medicines, new procedures and new tools possible. Without clinical research, we would not be able to decide if new treatments are better than our current treatments. Hence, a revamped focus on Clinical research is necessary", he added.

During the occasion, as many as 17467 specialists and super-specialist doctors conferred degrees namely Diplomate of Board, Doctorate of Board and Fellow of National Board.

Around 210 doctors who have excelled in their performance were honoured with meritorious awards at the convocation ceremony.

Mandaviya expressed his elation at being present on the auspicious occasion and congratulated all doctors and their parents who are being awarded Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) and Fellow of National Board (FNB), one of the most prestigious medical qualifications, in the 21st Convocation of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is an Autonomous Body of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and is entrusted with the task of conducting examinations in the field of modern medicine on an all-India basis.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar was the Guest of Honour at the event.

Dr MR Girinath, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS and Dr Minu Bajpai, Honorary Executive Director, NBEMS along with the senior officials of the Ministry were also present at the event.

