Manipur: Assam Rifles CO, his family members, 3 jawans killed by terrorists

-
ALSO READ
4.4 magnitude quake hits Manipur's Ukhrul; tremors felt at depth of 70 km
India always ready to give befitting reply if provoked: Rajnath Singh
Govt forms panel to draw framework for implementation of Assam Accord
Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes report under IT rules
Assam declares 3-day mourning to honour cops killed in border clash
-
An Assam Rifles Colonel, his family members and three jawans were killed in a massive ambush staged by unidentified militants in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday, police said.
According to official sources, the driver of the Colonel's vehicle was also gunned down, taking the overall death toll to seven.
Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.
The militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.
"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Twitter.
"The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.
So far, no militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The police and security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants.
Manipur has over 40 outlawed insurgent groups.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU