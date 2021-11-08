4.4 magnitude quake hits Manipur's Ukhrul; tremors felt at depth of 70 km

An of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul on Monday morning, said Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 7:48 am at a depth of 70 kilometres.

" of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 07:48:34 IST, Lat: 24.66 & Long: 94.95, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 56km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," NSC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)