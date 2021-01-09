Manipur coronavirus update: State reports 67 fresh Covid-19 cases

-
Manipur on Saturday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department.
With this, the total number of COVID cases in the state has touched 28,646 including 515 active cases.
The number of new COVID recoveries are 31 making the total recoveries stand at 27,766. Thus, the recovery rate of COVID in the state is at 96.92 %.
However, only one death due to COVID was reported today making the total deaths in the state stand at 365.
