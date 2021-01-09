Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 1,014 cases, 15 deaths, 710 recoveries

-
-
Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported
1,014 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the infection count to 2,88,570 and the toll to 3,484, a health official said.
The number of recoveries reached 2,75,812 after 97 people were discharged from hospitals and 613 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 9,274 active cases, he added.
"Raipur district accounted for 180 of the new cases, taking its total count to 54,232, including 739 deaths. Durg recorded 118 new cases, Bilaspur 112 and Rajnandgaon 80. Of the 15 fatalities recorded during the day, eight took place on Saturday, six on Friday and one earlier," he said.
With 28,917 samples tested on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 37,54,107, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,88,570, New cases 1,014, Deaths 3,484, Recovered 2,75,812, Active cases 9,274, tests today 28,917, total tests 37,54,107.
