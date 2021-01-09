DATA STORY: Andhra, Odisha among states with best Covid recovery rate; Kerala, Maharashtra among worst

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 1,259 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 224,190, and 77.97 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.96 per cent (one in 104). The country is now 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 18,222 cases to take its total caseload to 10,431,639. And, with 228 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 150,798, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 10,056,651 – or 96.41 per cent of total caseload – with 19,253 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
-
With a daily increase of 18,222 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,413,417 on Friday to 10,431,639 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 150,798, with 228 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 125,851 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 0.96% of all active cases globally (one in every 104 active cases), and 7.85% of all deaths (one in every 13 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 41 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 1,259, compared with 2,634 on Friday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Maharashtra (730), Karnataka (310), Chhattisgarh (186), Punjab (32), and Jharkhand (17).
-
With 19,253 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate now stands at 96.41%, and fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.55%), and Gujarat (2.16%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,481 — 228 deaths and 19,253 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.15%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 396.5 days, and for deaths at 458.1 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5142), Maharashtra (3693), Karnataka (970), Chhattisgarh (960), and West Bengal (926).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.55%), Maharashtra (94.75%), Uttarakhand (94.91%), Punjab (94.99%), and Gujarat (95.02%).
-
India on Friday conducted 916,951 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 180,253,315. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.0%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.79%), Goa (12.53%), Chandigarh (10.6%), Nagaland (9.84%), and Kerala (9.6%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (8.63%), Sikkim (5.96%), Maharashtra (5.37%), Manipur (4.45%), and Chandigarh (4.36%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (466058), J&K (305611), Kerala (237579), Andhra Pradesh (234086), and Karnataka (228742).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1961975), Karnataka (925868), Andhra Pradesh (884490), Tamil Nadu (824776), and Kerala (801075).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,693 new cases to take its tally to 1961975. The state has added 36,909 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 970 cases to take its tally to 925868.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 319 cases to take its tally to 884490.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 790 to 824776.
-
Kerala has added 5142 cases to take its tally to 801075.
-
Delhi has added 444 cases to take its tally to 629282.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 766 cases to take its tally to 591610.
