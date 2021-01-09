Noida coronavirus update: 28 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate 98.56%

-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,169 on Saturday, official data showed.
The active cases in the district came down to 271 from 277 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.56 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
On the brighter side, 54 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,807, the fifth highest in the state.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.56 per cent, the statistics showed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 11th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28thin mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 11,221 from 11,535 on Friday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,72,773 and the death toll climbed to 8,481 on Saturday, the data showed.
