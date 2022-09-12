Manipur Police arrests 5 govt officials for tampering land records

-
-
The Manipur Police has arrested five officials for allegedly manipulating land records and issuing forged documents, a senior officer said.
Additional DGP (law and order) Clay Khongsai said the five officials, including a sub-deputy collector (SDC), were apprehended for issuing fake pattas (land documents).
"The accused persons have issued 35 fake pattas to individuals, resulting in a loss of around 19 acres of forest land in Thoubal district," the officer said on Sunday.
Land records of 17-Chaobok sheet number IV have been found tempered, he said.
"The sub-deputy collector of Chandel district, the prime accused in this fraudulent activity, had served as the circle mandal in charge of Supervisor Kanungo of Irong Chesaba when the pattas were issued and the village map was manipulated", the police officer said.
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 12:08 IST