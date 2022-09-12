JUST IN
Normal life disrupted as rain lashes Kolkata, parts of south Bengal
Warm, humid morning in Delhi; minimum temperature at 27.4 degrees Celsius

It was a warm and humid morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

It was a warm and humid morning in Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places on Monday. The maximum temperature might hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 10:17 IST

