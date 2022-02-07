Mansukh Mandaviya launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0

-
ALSO READ
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
Take adequate steps to contain inter-state Covid infection: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister lauds Covid-19 prevention steps in Kerala
Centre to invest Rs 64,000 cr in health sector in next 5 years: Mandaviya
65 per cent of tuberculosis cases in 15-45 age group: Health minister
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 on Monday.
On the occasion, the Health Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90 per cent. States and the Centre have to put collective efforts into it."
Mandaviya informed that a total of 170 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered already throughout the country.
"The Prime Minister visioned the Indradhanush for a universal vaccination which is accessible and received justifiably by all," said Mandaviya.
"Vaccines protects children and expecting mothers from various disease. Earlier vaccination was 43 per cent which has now reached 76 per cent. Our PM wants the vaccination to be 90 per cent," informed the Health Minister.
He urged people to vaccinate the newborns to protect them from polio and other diseases and secure their future. "One drop of polio can save a life," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU