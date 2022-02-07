India records over 83,500 fresh Covid-19 cases, 895 more deaths

-
-
India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The number of active cases in the country declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,06,60,202, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 169.63 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.
