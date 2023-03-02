JUST IN
Manufacturing companies record lower sales growth in Q3: RBI data
Panel of PM, CJI and Opposition leaders to pick poll commissioners: SC
WHO-GCTM to help strengthen traditional medicine practices: Sonowal
NGT directs Jindal Steel to pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 2020 blast victims
Lavrov hails India's highly responsible stance on matters of global agenda
It's amazing DMRC, formed by two govts, has no money: Delhi High Court
HC quashes special court's 'cryptic' order rejecting Navlakha's bail plea
Prez Murmu to inaugurate international 'Dharma-Dhamma' conference on Friday
Nation cannot celebrate achievements if women, children not safe: Rijiju
Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin, focus on border situation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Panel of PM, CJI and Opposition leaders to pick poll commissioners: SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Manufacturing companies record lower sales growth in Q3: RBI data

The moderation in the manufacturing companies was broad-based across the industries, except for cement

Topics
manufacturing companies | RBI | India

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

Listed manufacturing companies recorded lower sales growth of 10.6 per cent in the December quarter of the current fiscal compared to 20.9 per cent in the previous quarter, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday.

The moderation in the manufacturing companies was broad-based across the industries, except for cement.

Over all, sales growth of listed private non-financial companies moderated to 12.7 per cent in third quarter of 2022-23 from 22.6 per cent in the previous July-September period.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the third quarter of 2022-23 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,779 listed non-government non-financial companies.

However, Information technology (IT) companies remained on high growth trajectory and recorded 19.4 per cent rise in sales. Also, revenue growth for non-IT services companies was supported by steady performance in trade, transport and telecommunication sectors.

"Manufacturing companies' expenses on raw materials moderated marginally in line with lower sales growth and tempered prices for some inputs," the RBI said.

Further, the central bank said operating profit of manufacturing companies contracted on an annual basis for the second consecutive quarter in the December. It, however, expanded for both IT and non-IT services companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on manufacturing companies

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 21:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU