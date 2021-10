Many CMs have written to Centre about coal shortage: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday said many Chief Ministers have written to the Central government about the critical situation at power plants due to a coal shortage.

"The situation is critical and many CMs have written about it to the Central government. We all are working together to improve the situation," said Kejriwal at the launch of the Desh ka Mentor programme at Thyagaraj stadium.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present at the launch.

Kejriwal had on Saturday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that there is a coal shortage that has affected power generation plants supplying power to NCT and requested him to intervene in the matter.

The Ministry of Coal on Sunday reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand for power plants.

In an official release, the Ministry said any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced. "The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," the ministry said.

