Night curfew to continue in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat till April 15

The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot till April 15.
According to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government, the night curfew in four metros of the state, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, which is currently in force from 9 pm to 6 am, will also continue till April 15, 2021.
Considering the prevalence of coronavirus spread, the State Government has decided to keep the COVID-19 Transition Control Guidelines of the Central Government unchanged till April 30, as per the Additional Chief Secretary.
According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat are 12,041. The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 2,86,577, the death toll is 4500.
