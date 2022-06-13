Satyendar Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence in money laundering case
Satyendar Jain complains of uneasiness in ED custody, taken to hospital
ED is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
-
AAP leader and Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case by Rouse Avenue court.
Jain was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate last month. He was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate last month. The investigation has been underway since 2017 and the Minister was arrested on May 30.
Notably, during the search conducted on June 7, the ED has said it seized various incriminating documents and digital records.
The ED said that the total movable assets were seized from an "unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.
More than Rs 2 crore in cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg were seized by the ED after raids against Jain and those linked to him, in a money laundering case. The ED has submitted that Jain was not cooperating in the interrogation.
On the other hand, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and N Hariharan opposed the extension of the remand saying that the recoveries are not connected with Jain. "ED has not asked any question about the gold and jewellery in the last two days," they submitted.
Earlier, he was sent to ED custody from May 31 till June 9. He was arrested in a money laundering case connected with Disproportionate Asset (DA) case registered by CBI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU