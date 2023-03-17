Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG priced up to Rs 12.05 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes
Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts
Automakers decrease production of CNG vehicles as natural gas prices rise
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume
Maruti Suzuki soars 5%, hits 52-wk high on better-than-expected Q2 results
-
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched CNG trims of its compact SUV Brezza priced between Rs 9.14 lakh and Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Brezza S-CNG trims come mated with five-speed manual transmission and deliver a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg, the auto major said in a statement.
"We are confident that the Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava noted.
The company's S-CNG models currently account for 24 per cent of the overall sales, he added.
"And CNG sales for models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57 per cent and 41 per cent of total model sales, respectively," Srivastava stated.
Moreover, with the government's initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU