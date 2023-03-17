JUST IN
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG priced up to Rs 12.05 lakh

The company's S-CNG models currently account for 24 per cent of the overall sales, he added

Topics
Maruti Suzuki | Brezza | car

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki India
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has launched CNG trims of its compact SUV Brezza priced between Rs 9.14 lakh and Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Brezza S-CNG trims come mated with five-speed manual transmission and deliver a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg, the auto major said in a statement.

"We are confident that the Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava noted.

The company's S-CNG models currently account for 24 per cent of the overall sales, he added.

"And CNG sales for models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57 per cent and 41 per cent of total model sales, respectively," Srivastava stated.

Moreover, with the government's initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:15 IST

