AAP chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today

Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand on Monday.
According to a statement by the party on Sunday, this will be the sixth election tour of AAP's national convener in Uttarakhand.
Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport, where will hold a meeting with party officials.
Kejriwal will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 2 pm.
Uttarakhand polls are scheduled to take place this year.
