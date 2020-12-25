Masks, RT-PCR kits handed over to healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
First time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests in Delhi, says govt
AAP MLAs, councillors, volunteers to distribute masks across Delhi today
Maha makes RT-PCR negative report mandatory for entering state
RT-PCR coronavirus tests to cost lowest in country in Odisha at Rs 400
As cases rise, surge in bio-waste raises a fresh challenge in Covid fight
-
In an effort to protect frontline workers and improve compliance around wearing face masks, Action Against COVID-19 Team (ACT) Grants along with Ekdesh, a non-profit organisation, on Thursday handed over one lakh N95 masks, 15,000 RT-PCR and RNA extraction kits and high flow oxygen cannula (HFNC) devices for healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir.
The mask distribution drive was flagged off by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo in presence of volunteers and local coordinator Ashim Khuda and Founder of Ekdesh Poonam Kaul in Jammu.
Dulloo presented a certificate of appreciation to ACT Grants for their efforts to help the health department to battle COVID-19 in the Union territory.
The ACT Grants is a Rs 100 crore grant created by India's venture capital and start-up community to provide stimulus to ideas that could combat COVID-19 with immediate impact.
In close association with the health department, 5,000 RT-PCR Kits, 10,000 RNA extraction kits and 15 HFNC devices have been distributed in the UT to help the affected. Home-isolation has been deployed to help the asymptomatic patients while oxygen therapy is being used for patients with mild or moderate symptoms through HFNC devices, Khuda said.
Speaking at the flagging off event, Dulloo said: We have been making significant progress in controlling the spread of the virus in the Union territory. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented need for medical equipments to combat the virus. We appreciate the efforts of ACT Grants for stepping up in the time of need and helping tide through these critical and stressful times.
Poonam Kaul, ACT representative and Founder, Ekdesh said, Across the country, we are observing that people are letting their guards down which is continuing to increase the spread of COVID-19. We are happy to associate with the health authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and commit to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU