Monkeypox shots not getting to people who need them the most: US data
Business Standard

Massive demolition drive conducted in south Delhi this year, says MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it had conducted a "massive demolition drive" against unauthorise constructions in its south zone this year

Topics
Delhi | MCD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

demolition drive
demolition drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Friday said it had conducted a "massive demolition drive" against unauthorise constructions in its south zone this year.

The civic body, in a statement said, it will "intensify the demolition drive".

The south zone has conducted a "massive demolition and sealing action drive" in different areas between January 1 and August 18 this year.

As many as 473 actions related to demolition and 157 sealing actions have been taken in this period against unauthorised properties in Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Panchsheel Vihar, Kishangarh,Khanpur, Savitri Nagar,Gautam Nagar and Mehrauli, among other areas, the statement said.

The field staff of the building department of the south zone has "exclusively focused" on taking demolition and sealing actions on unauthorised constructions. These areas were regularly inspected and unauthorised constructions carried out by unscrupulous builders were identified, officials said.

"These unscrupulous builders carried out unauthorised construction in blatant violations of various laws and luring general public into buying cheaper flats with extra ground coverage," it said.

In another statement, the MCD said its Shahdara North Zone has carried out an intensive drive against encroachment in ward number 42 E, New Usmanpur.

"About 100-150 permanent structures ('thia') were removed in the area of Gautampuri, and R Block water tank to main road near Engineering College," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 11:56 IST

