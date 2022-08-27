JUST IN
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India
Fraudster messages officials, demands gift cards in commissioner's name
YRS blocks road demanding holiday on last Dogra ruler's birth anniversary
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu: BSF
Delhi Police deny permission to comedian Munawar Faruqui for show
Over two dozen people sustain injuries in truck accident in UP's Gonda
Gujarat: Communal flare-up close to memorial set to be inaugurated by PM
Twitter tells Shashi Tharoor-led panel it follows strict data privacy
US Treasury official concludes India visit with discussions on Ukraine
PM Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront foot-over bridge in Ahmedabad today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India
Business Standard

Dubai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat call, checks underway

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said

Topics
Airline IndiGo | Indian aviation | Dubai

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft
Representative Image

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said.

An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted.

Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said.

An enquiry was on to trace the caller.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Airline IndiGo

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 11:24 IST

`
.