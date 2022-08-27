Dubai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat call, checks underway

-
A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said.
An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted.
Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said.
An enquiry was on to trace the caller.
Sat, August 27 2022. 11:24 IST