Mob lynching bill prevention introduced to maintain peace in Jharkhand: CM

Chief Minister on Tuesday said that the state government has introduced the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Bill, 2021' to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state.

"Government has brought this Bill (Prevention of Mob Violence and Bill, 2021) to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state," Soren told mediapersons in Ranchi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Assembly passed 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Bill, 2021'.

Notably, the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal and Rajasthan have already passed a similar kind of bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)