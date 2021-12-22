JUST IN
Mob lynching bill prevention introduced to maintain peace in Jharkhand: CM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said the state government has introduced the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021' to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the state government has introduced the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021' to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state.

"Government has brought this Bill (Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021) to maintain peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in the state," Soren told mediapersons in Ranchi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jharkhand Assembly passed 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021'.

Notably, the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal and Rajasthan have already passed a similar kind of bill.

First Published: Wed, December 22 2021. 08:38 IST

